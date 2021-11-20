WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13/CNN) – The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 US service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport in August, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
Among the 13 U.S. service members is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, as well as three other veterans from California that lost their lives in the line of duty.
The bill was unanimously passed by the House in late October, two months after the service members were killed as they assisted with the US’ military evacuation from Afghanistan.
“The American servicemembers went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” the legislation says.
The service members were among the dozens of people killed in the suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which ISIS-K claimed credit for.
The 13 service members were identified as:
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee
