STOCKTON (CBS13) – Friday night was particularly gruesome in Stockton, where there were several shootings, a stabbing, a traffic fatality, and several assaults with a deadly weapon, said the Stockton Police Department.

The first incident involved a weapon arrest, in which officers conducted a probation compliance search at a Stockton home and located two loaded and illegal firearms. The 21-year-old man, Skyler Lewis, was arrested for violating his parole. This occurred around 3:30 p.m.

The second incident involved a car crash on West Rose Street and North Madison Street, where one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital and “succumbed to her injuries.” The name of the woman has not been released.

The third incident was a stabbing that occurred at the 200 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive, where a woman was stabbed inside a residence by someone she knew. The woman’s name and condition have not been released.

The fourth and fifth incidents both involved assault with a deadly weapon, both of which were escalated road rage incidents. The first involved a car chase in which the suspect fired a gun in the air before racing after another car. When he eventually crashed, he was taken into police custody. The next incident involved a suspect who threw an object at a victim’s car and then sped off. Both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The final incident was a shooting that took place on West Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Van Buren Street, in which an “adult male victim [stated] he had been walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect who asked him if he was in a gang. The victim told the suspect he wasn’t and turned to walk away. The victim heard four gunshots and fell to the ground, realizing he had been shot,” said the Stockton Police Department.

The shooter was an African American adult male last seen wearing dark clothing. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening emergencies.