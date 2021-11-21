SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Luke Walton is out as the Sacramento Kings head coach, and five-time NBA head coach Alvin Gentry has been named interim coach.

The Sacramento Kings fired Walton after the team’s disappointing start to the season, ESPN first reported on Sunday.

Walton’s firing comes a day after a 123-105 home loss to the Utah Jazz that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season.

Associate Head Coach Alvin Gentry will serve as interim head coach of the Kings.

“After a thorough evaluation of the season thus far, I decided to make a change to the head coach position,” Kings General Manager Monte McNair said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank Luke for his efforts and contributions to our team.”

Gentry brings more than 35 years of experience to the Sacramento bench.

Prior to the Kings, Gentry most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). Gentry also has head coaching stops with the Miami Heat (1995), Detroit Pistons (1997-2000), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-2003) and Phoenix Suns (2008-2013). In 1,105 games, Gentry has garnered a career record of 510-595 (.462).

Sacramento currently sits at 12th place in the Western Conference. The team has not reached the playoffs since Rick Adelman’s final year as head coach during the 2005-06 campaign.

Walton was the 10th head coach of the team since then. Since taking over in 2019, he had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to turn Sacramento back into a playoff team.