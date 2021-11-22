VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — An illegal marijuana grow was busted in Calaveras County inside what used to be a fire station.
Deputies served a search warrant earlier this month for the building on Main Street in Valley Springs, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
This is what they found: 256 marijuana plants and more than 27 pounds of processed pot worth $355,000.
The fire station had been converted into a home.
One person — Ren Qi QUi, 48, of Jenny Lind — was cited.