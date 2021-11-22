SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been detained after a stabbing in North Sacramento early Monday afternoon.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the Ninos Park area just after noon.
Officers found a man had been hurt. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person has been detained in connection to the stabbing, police say.
No other details about the incident, including what led up to the stabbing, have been released at this point.