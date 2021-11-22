SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Even though school is out this week, Sacramento City Unified schools were on the job reaching out to thousands of families that need help.

Corrina Coronado was one of the hundreds in line early at Will C. Wood Middle School in South Sacramento.

“We are in need right now. It’s nice the schools are doing this,” Corrina said. “We’ve had job loss, money has changed and things are more expensive.”

Food boxes were distributed by the Sacramento City Unified School District’s Nutrition Department to nine local schools.

“We did roughly 800 different units of apples, onions, we have potatoes and then a food bank box included as well,” said Supervisor Dave Lose.

Local farmers donated to the distribution that bridged the gap for families.

Of the more than 45,000 students in Sac City Schools, the district says around 75% need this kind of help each year.

As community members collected their boxes, they expressed their gratitude. Others picked up for family members who couldn’t make it.

Feeding students and their families keeps everyone moving forward.

“In terms of just being able to focus in school and keeping their behavior in line,” Dave said.