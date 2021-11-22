DAVIS (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver caught on camera in an alleged road rage attack on Interstate 80 near Davis.
Video obtained by CBS13 shows the driver get out of a car Saturday night and hit another person with what looks like a gun.
Investigators say the incident started as a shooting on the highway as part of a road rage incident.
No one was hit by the gunfire, authorities say, but the driver who was struck by the gun suffered moderate injuries.
The suspect took off in a white Toyota Camry and is still on the run.
Anyone with more information about the suspect is urged to call CHP.