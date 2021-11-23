CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball, Exotic Halloween Ball, Mass Shooting, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in connection to a deadly Halloween party shooting that killed two and injured five others in Sacramento, authorities announced Tuesday.

Hykeem Marquis Davis, 21 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

READ MORE: Eligio Nunez, Convicted In Vacaville Ammo Explosion After Car Chase And Fire, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Hykeem Marquis Davis, 21, was arrested in Fairfield Tuesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Chase, Standoff That Closed Highway 99 North Of Sacramento

No further details about Davis’ arrest or his alleged involvement in the shooting were released.

The shooting happened outside of the Royal Castle Banquet Hall in the 5500 block of Palm Avenue where the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball was underway with hundreds of people in attendance.

MORE NEWS: Woman Killed In Stockton Crash On N. California Street

The two killed were identified as Terrence Tiny Long, 32, and Daron Turner, 22. Witnesses described 15 minutes of gunfire.