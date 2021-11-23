SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in connection to a deadly Halloween party shooting that killed two and injured five others in Sacramento, authorities announced Tuesday.
Hykeem Marquis Davis, 21, was arrested in Fairfield Tuesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
No further details about Davis’ arrest or his alleged involvement in the shooting were released.
The shooting happened outside of the Royal Castle Banquet Hall in the 5500 block of Palm Avenue where the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball was underway with hundreds of people in attendance.
The two killed were identified as Terrence Tiny Long, 32, and Daron Turner, 22. Witnesses described 15 minutes of gunfire.