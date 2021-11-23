WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rising gas prices are continuing to impact drivers.

Some people like Pedro Leal are using vehicles with better gas mileage just to get by. He’s opted for his car versus driving his truck.

“Between $40-$50, depends,” he said of how much he spends at the pump.

Right at the start of the busy holiday travel season, President Joe Biden plans to release millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat high gas prices.

“While our combined actions will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference,” the President said.

According to AAA, drivers are spending on average $3.40 per gallon nationwide as of Tuesday. The California statewide average was $4.71, Sacramento was $4.72, Stockton was $4.67 and Modesto was $4.62.

So will the President’s decision to tap into the reserve help now? And when could drivers see an impact?

Biden says changes won’t be felt immediately. It will also take weeks before barrels hit the market.

But Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with Gas Buddy, says drivers could start to see the difference soon.

“For now, we could see a relief that could approach or exceed 25 cents a gallon by Christmas,” he said.

Sergio Avila is a spokesperson with AAA.

“Still a little too early to determine, but if it causes the price of crude oil to really start to come down, then we will likely see prices come down as well,” Avila said.

Sacramento-area resident George John sees the decision as a step in the right direction.

“That’ll be great for everybody that has struggles. Some people are working and some are not, especially people that are not working, the part-timers, that are really having a tough time with gas,” he explained.