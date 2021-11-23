DAVIS (CBS13) — Dozens of people camped out overnight in Davis as a new restaurant prepared to open its doors.
Raising Cane's is kicking things off with a bang by giving 20 customers the chance to win free food for a year. People were lined up hours before the 7:30 a.m. Tuesday deadline to get their name on the drawing.
"I'd be pretty stoked. That's free food and I'm broke," said UC Davis Senior Alex Orlando, the first person in line.
Also, the first 100 people will get a limited edition t-shirt.
The cheer team and mascot from UC Davis are also expected to be on-hand to join the festivities, as well as a DJ who was there to pump up the opening day crowd.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 8 a.m.