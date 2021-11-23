VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The man convicted on federal gun charges after a 2020 high-speed chase that ended in Vacaville with his car catching fire – and the ammunition inside exploding – has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison.
Eligio Nunez, now 42, was found guilty back in August of being a felon in possession of firearms. Prosecutors also noted that he had 10 previous felony convictions.
His most recent incident that brought federal charges happened back on Aug. 7, 2020. Nunez led officers on a high-speed chase that day in a stolen car.
Nunez ditched the car off Shelton Lane in Vacaville – but that’s when the car caught fire, with the ammunition inside eventually exploding.
On Tuesday, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California announced that Nunez had been sentenced to 9 years in prison.