SACRAMENTO (CNN/CBS13) — Former Sacramento Kings fan favorite Iman Shumpert won season 30 of “Dancing With The Stars” to become the first professional basketball player to make it to the finale or win the Mirrorball Trophy in the show’s history.
The four remaining couples each performed two routines during the finale.
Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach scored 40 out of 40 for their cha cha and foxtrot dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, and another 40 for their freestyle dance.
JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson, the show's first same-sex pairing, also scored a perfect 40 for each of their two dances — a tango, cha cha to "I Love It" and a freestyle dance to "Born this Way."
The remaining contestants, Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke scored a total of 76 for their two performances, while Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten got a combined total of 78 from the judges.
Once viewer votes were tabulated, Kloots came in fourth place, followed by Rigsby in third. Siwa, who was seen as a frontrunner for most of the season, ultimately finished in second place.
Shumpert, 31, who delivered consistently powerful performances all season, seemed genuinely moved by his win and was rendered speechless.
