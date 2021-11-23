NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A North Highlands family was killed instantly by a wrong-way driver along Interstate 80 in the Sierra over the weekend. On Monday, Flowers and candles sat in the family’s driveway as neighbors mourned the devastating loss.

Neighbors were at a loss after hearing the Montano family — Antonio, Brittney and two of their children, 9 and 5 — died in the crash this past weekend.

“I found out this morning,” said Marvin Pinzon. “We were just shocked and devastated.”

Pinzon shares a fence with the Montanos and says they just had a party for their children.

“He had a party when he had a little jump house and he was out there with his kids, same with the mom,” Pinzon said. “They were both actively involved with the kids, you can definitely tell that. He was always out there with his kids and that’s I think the hardest part.”

A GoFundMe page for the family says they were going on vacation. Pinzon tells us he watched the Montanos pull out of their driveway for the last time

“It was impactful just to know someone you talked to last week is no longer here,” Pinzon said. “It sounds cliché but life is short and you never know what’s going to happen. It’s very devastating.”

The wrong-way driver has not been charged, but the California Highway Patrol said the plan is for that to happen.

“I feel bad for the one that survived. They’re still pretty young,” neighbor Brandon Perez said. “Four years old and they’re by themself now.”

We did reach out to the family members of the Montanos. We know they are currently with the surviving child at a hospital in Reno.