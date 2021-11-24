FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An amber alert was issued out of Colorado for a teenager believed to be with a man that has ties to Solano County.
The alert was issued for a 13-year-old Ta-Kyrah Blackman from Aurora, Colo. She's believed to be with Navarro Cathey, 41.
See photos of both below.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the pair may be in a dark blue 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with a California license plate 8XMT336. The vehicle is believed to have a spotlight on the driver's side door and tinted windows.
Cathey has ties to Fairfield and Reno.
Blackman was last seen Tuesday afternoon along North Joliet Street in Aurora. She was wearing a green and black sweatshirt and white floral pants, CBS Denver reports.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blackman and Cathey should immediately call 9-1-1.