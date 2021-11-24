ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove grandmother says she was grabbed and thrown to the ground Tuesday during a robbery while she was walking with her young grandson.

It happened near Wooded Brook Drive and West Stockton Boulevard. The grandmother didn’t feel comfortable sharing her identity over concerns regarding her safety but shared over the phone how random the attack was.

“No reason, that’s the way I saw it for this person to come after me,” she said. “I don’t even know him, nothing at all, you know.”

She was with her 3-year-old grandson, Cruz, who has special needs, when she felt someone getting a little too close. She turned around and before she could react, she says she was grabbed.

“[He] picked me up and threw me down, then the baby stroller. The baby car flipped to the side, the baby started crying,” she described.

Monica Jimenez is Cruz’s mom.

“He was really distressed yesterday, and I think just [because of] the chaos,” Jimenez said.

Police have identified the man accused of the attack as Drakkar Jenkins, 29.

CBS13 has learned Jenkins has a history of theft and burglary.

In 2019, he was charged with theft and sentenced to probation. That same year, he was accused of burglary and being in possession of a weapon in a school zone — but both cases were dismissed.

And just one day before allegedly attacking the Elk Grove grandmother, he was charged with burglary. We reached out to the court to find out more about that case but have not heard back.

Police were able to arrest Jenkins with the help of two good Samaritans: The first called 911 and the second spotted Jenkins jumping over a guardrail near Highway 99 and Sheldon Road.

Jimenez is grateful for their actions.

“Thank you, so much. I really appreciate it. We never know when we are going to need the assistance of one of our fellow community members,” she said.

And as for her mom, Jimenez is hopeful she’ll walk in the area again, though grandma feels it’s too soon.

“No I wouldn’t feel safe anymore because now that’s like in the back of my mind,” she said.

Both grandma and grandson are OK.

Jenkins faces several charges including robbery and violating probation.