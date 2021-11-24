STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for three people suspected of robbing a Rite Aid in Stockton early Wednesday morning.
According to the Stockton Police Department, this happened at around 7:45 a.m. along West Lane.
A 29-year-old employee working at the store spotted the three suspects — one Black man and two Black women, about 40-50 yers old —shoplifting. Stockton police said when the employee tried to stop the suspects, they pushed a shopping cart into him and took off from the store with an unknown amount of products.
Police said the trio got into a gold-colored sedan and drove away from the area.
No further information was available.