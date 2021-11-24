SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from jail custody in South Lake Tahoe.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Ruben Zavala Garcia escaped while doing supervised inmate worker duties outside of the jail facility early Tuesday evening.
Garcia was in custody to face charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment, burglary, and a probation violation.
A search of the area in South Lake Tahoe where he went missing has so far come up empty.
Deputies say Garcia was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jail-issued uniform along with a short-sleeved shirt and long pants.
Anyone who sees Garcia or knows were he might be is used to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 621-6600.