SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first-of-its-kind bus stop is being built in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood.
The bench along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 12th Avenue will include solar panels that will allow people to charge their phones and add air to their car or bike tires.
The work is being completed by students with Northern California Construction Training (NCCT). Funding was provided by a generous donor.
"Outside sources will fund [projects] and our students will build them for free and they'll get all the hands-on training that they need," said Allyn Green with NCCT.
Workers hope to have the bus stop completed in the next few weeks.