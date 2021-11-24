SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Southwest Airlines flight that departed from Sacramento on Wednesday morning had to turn back around due to a pressurization issue, officials say.
Flight 2408 left Sacramento International Airport around 9 a.m. and was headed to Seattle when it encountered the problem.
Southwest officials say the pilots noticed a warning light indicating that one of the redundant systems on the aircraft may not be working the way it should be, prompting the decision to turn back around to Sacramento.
A Sacramento International Airport official described the problem as a possible pressurization issue.
The plane landed safely and everyone is now off the flight. Southwest says they are working on bringing in another aircraft to deal with the delay for the passengers.