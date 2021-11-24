Menu
Family-Run Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire
A Placerville family-run Christmas Tree farm is navigating drought and wildfire to keep holiday traditions alive.
3 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 11/24/21
A chilly Thanksgiving!
3 hours ago
Study Lists Desirable Metro Areas For Millennials
Sacramento was ranked 58th while Stockton was ranked 148th.
3 hours ago
Family Thanks Good Samaritans For Helping Elk Grove Grandmother Robbed While Walking Young Grandson
Police were able to arrest the suspect with the help of two good Samaritans: The first called 911 and the second spotted the suspect jumping over a guardrail near Highway 99 and Sheldon Road.
Placerville Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire
A Placerville family-run Christmas Tree farm is navigating drought and wildfire to keep holiday traditions alive.
California Indian Heritage Center Narrows Architectural Firms For 2028 Opening
The 120,000 sq. ft. space will sit on 51 acres where the Sacramento and American rivers converge and will be a reflection of what California Indians want to see, in history, education, and culture.
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - 11/24/21
A chilly Thanksgiving!
3 hours ago
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - Nov. 24, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting on Thanksgiving.
8 hours ago
Wednesday Weather Forecast - Nov. 24, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
14 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 11/23/21
Check out how your Thanksgiving will feel this week!
1 day ago
Latest Sports Headlines
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Will Russell Wilson Finally Return To Form?
Russell Wilson hasn't been a productive fantasy QB since returning from injury, but a Week 12 date with the Washington Football Team could change that.
Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?
The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.
SportsLine Week 12 AFC East Picks: 'Dolphins' Win Streak Ends At Three,' Says Larry Hartstein
The Dolphins have figured out how to win, but it's probably too late to catch the AFC East-leading Patriots or the struggling Bills.
Former Sacramento King Iman Shumpert Makes History With 'Dancing With The Stars' Win
Former Sacramento Kings fan favorite Iman Shumpert won season 30 of "Dancing With The Stars" to become the first professional basketball player to make it to the finale or win the Mirrorball Trophy in the show's history.
Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?
The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.
'Real World' Star Jon Brennan Says Old Issues Lead To 'Butting Heads' In Reunion For 1993 Cast: 'Felt Like We Were Back In The '90s'
Seven cast members return nearly 30 years later hoping to settle their differences in 'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.'
Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football Matchups
CBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.
64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees: Taylor Swift And Kanye West Up For Album Of The Year
View the nominees for the '64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' on CBS and Paramount+.
Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London Fletcher
The Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.
Naseer Muttalif Says He Played 'Like There Was No Tomorrow' On 'Survivor 41'
Naseer Muttalif discusses his time in 'Survivor 41' and the shocking blindside that sent him to the jury.
CBS13 PM News Update - 11/24/21
The latest headlines.
2 hours ago
Family-Run Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire
A Placerville family-run Christmas Tree farm is navigating drought and wildfire to keep holiday traditions alive.
3 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 11/24/21
A chilly Thanksgiving!
3 hours ago
Study Lists Desirable Metro Areas For Millennials
Sacramento was ranked 58th while Stockton was ranked 148th.
3 hours ago
Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traversed California Found Dead In Kern County
OR93, an Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California, was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle.
3 hours ago
