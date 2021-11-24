ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at an Arden Arcade home Tuesday night.
The scene was along Watt Avenue and Arden Way.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded and found heavy flames coming from the front of the home. Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to vent the house from the roof.
Thanks to the quick work of firefighters, the flames were contained to the one house.
No other victims were found. The condition of the person who was transported from the scene has not been stated.
Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental in nature.