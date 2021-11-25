BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of businesses and deals to prepare yourself for the deals.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Be the life of the breakfast table with these dad jokes of the day!

11/25/21

Q: Why did the cranberries turn red?

A: Because they saw the turkey dressing.

11/24/21

I worked at a cheap pizza shop one time. I needed the dough.

11/22/21

Q: What kind of drink can be bitter and sweet at the same time?

A: “Reali-tea”

11/19/21

My dad was in a band called The Hinges. They opened up for The Doors one time.

11/18/21

Q: What do you call a tree wrapped in bacon?

A: A porky-pine.

4/22/21

Q: What do you call a tick on the moon?

A: A luna-tick.

4/20/21

Q: Where do baseball players keep their mitt while driving?

A: In the glove compartment.

4/19/21

Q: Did you hear about the restaurant called Karma?

A: There’s no menu, you get what you deserve.

4/16/21

Q: What breed of dog likes to take a bath?

A: A shampoo-dle

4/14/21

Q: What’s the “saddest” pizza?

A: Pepper-lonely pizza

4/13/21

Q: What’s the “saddest” pizza?

A: Pepper-lonely pizza

4/9/21

Q: What did the DJ say to the farmer?

A: Lettuce turnip the beets!

4/6/21

Q: Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke?

A: It might crack up.

4/5/21

Q: What kind of animal is best at basketball?

A: A score-pion

4/2/21

Q: Why can’t baskeball players go on vacation?

A: They’re not allowed to travel.

3/31/21

Q: What do you call someone with an allergy to burned bread?

A: Black-toast intolerant

3/24/21

Q: What do you call a bear with no teeth?

A: A gummy bear

3/23/21

Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. I thought it was a nice jester.

3/16/21

Q: What kind of award does a dentist receive?

A: A little plaque

 

If you have a great dad joke, send it to us at goodday@kmaxtv.com.