By CBS13 Staff
(CBS) – Procter & Gamble is recalling some Old Spice and Secret antiperspirants because a cancer-causing chemical was detected.

Benzene was found in the aerosol spray antiperspirants sold nationwide in stores and online. A full list of the affected products can be found here.

The levels of benzene detected in the sprays wouldn’t be enough to be harmful, Procter & Gamble said, citing exposure modeling and cancer risk assessments from the EPA.

There’ve been no reports of adverse events and the deodorants are being recalled out of an abundance of caution, the company said.

Other Old Spice and Secret products aren’t impacted by the issue.