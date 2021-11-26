SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be hosting the California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony next Thursday, his office says.
"After months apart, we are grateful to once again have the opportunity to safely gather and honor the many traditions of California's diverse communities during the holiday season," Newsom said in a statement.
This year's tree is a 65' white fir from the LaTour Demonstration State Forest near Redding.
About 14,000 LED lights and 300 traditional and 500 hand-crafted ornaments will adorn the tree.
Announcers for the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers, actress and singer Amber Riley, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus are among the scheduled performers for the ceremony.
The program is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.