Doughnut Shop Burglarized On Thanksgiving In Sacramento
A beloved doughnut shop near Sacramento's Tahoe Park was burglarized on Thanksgiving morning.
4 hours ago
Bear Cub University: Wild Bears Taken In After California Fires
Bear cubs affected by the California fires now have their own university where they can learn to live in the wild.
4 hours ago
A Restaurant In Rancho Cucamonga Had To Close Due To Lack Of Employees
With no workers showing up, the restaurant had to close their doors.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
CBS13 Poll: Did You Do Any Black Friday Shopping This Year?
With the pandemic and the recent smash-and-grab robberies, we're wondering if you did any black Friday shopping this year?
Portland's Robert Covington Fined For Mask Throwing Outburst Against Sacramento Kings
For throwing his mask at an official during a game against the Sacramento Kings, the Portland forward, Robert Covington, will be fined $15,000.
Boreal Mountain Re-Opens After Surprise Halloween Storm
After a surprise Halloween snowstorm melted away quickly, Tahoe area resorts are finally re-open for the official start of snow season.
Latest Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast - 11/26/21
Friday evening's weather forecast for the Greater Sacramento Region.
6 hours ago
Friday Weather Forecast - Nov. 26, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
14 hours ago
Wednesday Night Forecast - 11/25/21
Kristine Hanson has your evening forecast.
1 day ago
Thursday Morning Forecast - 11/25/21
Julissa Ortiz has your morning forecast for the Sacramento region.
2 days ago
Latest Sports Headlines
Portland's Robert Covington Fined For Mask Throwing Outburst Against Sacramento Kings
For throwing his mask at an official during a game against the Sacramento Kings, the Portland forward, Robert Covington, will be fined $15,000.
Meier's Goal, 2 Assists Lead Sharks Past Senators 6-3
Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 remaining and added two assists as the San Jose Sharks handed the Ottawa Senators their third straight loss, 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Raiders Beat Cowboys 36-33 In OT On Field Goal After Penalty
erek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown.
Kings Face Lakers In Conference Showdown Friday
11th in the Western Conference, Kings basketball will head to Los Angeles
