GILROY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has died after a shooting in Gilroy on Wednesday, authorities say.
Gilroy police say, at some point around 6 p.m., a shooting happened near Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. The victims reported that someone shot at their car several times.
Two people were inside the car that was shot at. They were able to drive to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue where they then called 911.
Medics soon pronounced one of the shooting victims dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but he has been identified by Gilroy police as a 43-year-old Sacramento man. The other person shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.