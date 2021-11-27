CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Ambulance, Fatal Collision, Pedestrian Killed, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday night, around midnight, a pedestrian was struck by an ambulance transporting a medical patient and was killed, said the Metro Fire Department.

This took place near Fulton and Hurley Avenue and reports say there may have been another vehicle involved.

READ MORE: Father's Stolen U-Haul Found In Sacramento By Law Enforcement

The patient being transported was uninjured by the collision, however, another ambulance was called to continue transport.

READ MORE: Small Businesses Banking On Local Bucks For Small Business Saturday

Both the Metro Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol are currently investigating.

MORE NEWS: ‘No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’: Elk Grove Woman Ticketed For Truck Donated Six Years Ago

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.