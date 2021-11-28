CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:INTERSTATE 15, Las Vegas, THANKSGIVING WEEKEND TRAVEL

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Travelers heading back to California from Nevada on the last day of the Thanksgiving weekend can expect long delays.

The Regional Transportation Commission Southern Nevada said in a tweet Sunday morning that cars were backed up for 20 miles on I-15 southbound. Heavy traffic on the Sunday after Thanksgiving at the state line near Primm, 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas, is as traditional as the holiday.

READ MORE: Firefighters Put Out Consumnes Vehicle Fire From Rollover Incident On I-5

Officials say the delay is partly attributed to the interstate dropping from three lanes in Nevada to two in California.

READ MORE: Sacramento Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot At Officers

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently called for California transportation officials to widen I-15 to help with the backup that happens around major holidays.

MORE NEWS: Holiday Shoppers Start Early to Avoid Supply Chain Woes

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)