By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 5, Sacramento News, Woodland News, Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo Bypass along northbound Interstate 5 is completely blocked near the Sacramento International Airport due to a messy crash involving an overturned big rig.

Scene of the crash. (Credit: Woodland Fire Department)

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 7:30 a.m. Monday just north of County Road 22.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig apparently swerved and then crashed onto its side – leaving part of the vehicle hanging off the side of the bypass. At least one other vehicle appears to have been involved.

Much of the load that the big rig was hauling has spilled, creating a green mess all over the road.

A SigAlert has now been issued for northbound I-5. No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.