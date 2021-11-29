YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo Bypass along northbound Interstate 5 is completely blocked near the Sacramento International Airport due to a messy crash involving an overturned big rig.
READ MORE: Deadly Crash Involves Sac Metro Fire Ambulance, Another Driver And Pedestrian
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 7:30 a.m. Monday just north of County Road 22.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig apparently swerved and then crashed onto its side – leaving part of the vehicle hanging off the side of the bypass. At least one other vehicle appears to have been involved.READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting At Sacramento Police Officer Arrested After Hours-Long Search
Much of the load that the big rig was hauling has spilled, creating a green mess all over the road.
A SigAlert has now been issued for northbound I-5. No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.MORE NEWS: 430-Foot Asteroid Expected To Pass By Earth On Monday
It’s unclear if there were any injuries.