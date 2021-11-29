SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Sacramento late Monday morning.
Sacramento police say the shooting was first reported a little before noon along the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue.
Officers say a total of two adult victims have been taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered serious injuries while the other person had non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available.