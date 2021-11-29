SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento neighborhood was locked down for hours on Sunday after a teenager allegedly exchanged gunfire with police.
Investigators say they got reports of the 19-year-old allegedly pointing a gun at people near Lemon Hill Avenue Sunday morning.
At one point, a police officer and the teen started shooting at each other – with one bullet narrowly missing the officer's leg.
The suspect took off and police searched the area for eight hours.
Police eventually found the 19-year-old hiding inside a trash can and he was arrested.
On Monday, Sacramento police identified the suspect arrested as Jacob Armada. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.