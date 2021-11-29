SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento neighborhood was locked down for hours on Sunday after a teenager allegedly exchanging gunfire with police.
Investigators say they got reports of the 19-year-old allegedly pointing a gun at people near Lemon Hill Avenue Sunday morning.
At one point, a police officer and the teen started shooting at each other – with one bullet narrowly missing the officer's leg.
The suspect took off and police searched the area for eight hours.
Police eventually found the 19-year-old hiding inside a trash can and he was arrested. His name has not been released at this point.