SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — The two adults killed in the wrong-way crash in the Sierra that also killed two children have been identified as North Highlands residents.

The crash happened early Saturday morning along Interstate 80 near Eagle Lakes Road.

California Highway Patrol said a Jeep was driving the wrong way on the freeway. It was then involved in a crash involving two other cars.

A total of four people – two adults and two children – were killed in the crash. All four killed were not in the Jeep, officers said.

On Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office identified the four people killed as Brittney Montano, 29, and Antonio Montano, 29, both North Highlands residents. The children’s names are being withheld, but one was a 9-year-old girl and the other was a 5-year-old boy.

Authorities said the wrong-way driving suspect was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive. He has been identified by CHP as 32-year-old Michael Scott Kelley, an Antelope resident.

As of Monday, CHP says Kelley remains hospitalized. Once he’s medically cleared to be booked, CHP says Kelley is facing charges of murder, DUI causing injury, and driving while on probation.

Kelley was on probation for a previous DUI, CHP says.

The people in the third vehicle that was involved in the crash were also hurt but are expected to be OK.