WINTERS (CBS13) — Two schools in Winters were on a precautionary lockdown early Monday afternoon as officers searched for an arson suspect nearby.
Winters police say officers responded to the 600 block of Foxglove Circle for an arson investigation. Officers say, around 1 p.m., they got a report about someone starting a fire in a field.
With the field being green and wet, the flames didn't grow. Still, the suspect was reportedly seen running from the scene towards a nearby school.
Winters Middle and Shirley Rominger Intermediate schools went on lockdown so that officers could search for the suspect. Both campuses have been searched and the suspect was not found.
The school lockdowns have since been lifted.
Officers are still looking for the suspect. Anyone who sees him or who has any other information relevant to the case is urged to call Winters police at (530) 795-4561.