CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers say a coyote is likely responsible for the series of dead animals being found with “suspicious” injuries in Citrus Heights recently.
Citrus Heights police say they are aware of several social media posts in some local community groups about animals being found dead. With the animals having suffered suspicious-looking injuries, there was some concern from community members about who or what was responsible.
An investigation by the city's Animal Services Officer has found a much more mundane likely culprit: a coyote.
Police say the case is a good reminder for residents that they do share some neighborhoods with wildlife.
Still, police urge people to report dead or injured animals to the Animal Services Unit online.