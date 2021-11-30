SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Candles and flowers surrounded a single photo of Danielle Hanna along Fulton Avenue. It’s that smile and personality cousin Taylor Gordon said she will miss the most.

“She was literally like the funniest person, if you just met her within two seconds, she was cracking a joke,” said Gordon.

Gordon described Hanna as more like a big sister, talking daily and always there to support her.

“I just keep thinking about how I won’t see her again,” explained Taylor Gordon.

The 30-year-old mom was with a group of friends when she was hit by two separate drivers just minutes apart while walking along Fulton Avenue Friday. The second driver, a medic Sac Metro Fire, was driving an ambulance and transporting a patient.

It is unclear which injuries caused Hanna’s death, but her family said they are not blaming anyone.

“I understand that accidents happen. It just happened to be at the wrong place, wrong time type of thing,” said Gordon. “Although it is really tragic how it happened, I just want people to remember her for the smiles that she would bring.”

Hanna’s family lives just five minutes from where the accident happened.

“I just never in a million years thought we would be dealing with this,” explained Aunt, Brandy Dexter.

Dexter was with her niece just hours before the accident cutting down Christmas trees, part of their yearly family tradition.

“You just never know when your last moments are going to be with someone. You always want to hug them,” she said.

As the family waits for more details from the investigation, they are focusing on how Hanna lived her life and the last moments they spent with her.

“I remember that I got to give her a hug and tell her I love her. We just always planned on seeing each other again,” said Gordon.

The family has set up GoFundMe to help cover burial expenses.