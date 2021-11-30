CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
North Highlands News

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An attorney for the North Highlands family killed in a wrong-way crash in the Sierra says their home was burglarized.

Chelsea Monahan, the family attorney, said this happened just days after the Montano family — Antonio, Brittney and two of their children, 9 and 5 — died in the crash on I-80.

The sole survivor of the wreck was their 4-year-old son.

The alleged wrong-way driver is now facing charges of murder and driving under the influence.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not commenting on the burglary.