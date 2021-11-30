NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An attorney for the North Highlands family killed in a wrong-way crash in the Sierra says their home was burglarized.
Chelsea Monahan, the family attorney, said this happened just days after the Montano family — Antonio, Brittney and two of their children, 9 and 5 — died in the crash on I-80.READ MORE: Coyote Likely Behind ‘Suspicious’ Animal Deaths In Citrus Heights, Police Say
The sole survivor of the wreck was their 4-year-old son.READ MORE: Family Remembers Woman Killed In Collision Involving Sacramento Metro Fire Ambulance
The alleged wrong-way driver is now facing charges of murder and driving under the influence.MORE NEWS: Popular Del Paso Boulevard Business Closes Citing Dangerous Building
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not commenting on the burglary.