SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Arson investigators were at the scene of an apartment complex fire in South Sacramento Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation and was released.
Heavy smoke was found in a community room within the building. According to Metro Fire, the flames originated in a utility closet and all contents were destroyed. The fire has since been extinguished.
Moderate damage to the building was reported. As of 4 p.m., investigators were still on the scene.
No further details were released.