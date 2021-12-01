'Georgia's Defense Is Just So Good': CBS Sports’ Houston Nutt Previews SEC And Conference USA ChampionshipsCBS Sports' Houston Nutt looks at #1 Georgia-#4 Alabama in the SEC Championship and Western Kentucky-UTSA in the Conference USA Championship.

'Your Life Does Not End Because You Have A Diagnosis': Shantel Smith Opens Up About Her Battle With Multiple Sclerosis Before 'Survivor'Shan Smith shares her 'Survivor' story and her experience with multiple sclerosis.

Kim Fields Hopes 'Adventures In Christmasing' Inspires People To Come Out Of Their Comfort Zone'Adventures In Christmasing' comes to VH1 on Monday, November 29th at 9PM ET/PT.

Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.

'Real World' Star Jon Brennan Says Old Issues Lead To 'Butting Heads' In Reunion For 1993 Cast: 'Felt Like We Were Back In The '90s'Seven cast members return nearly 30 years later hoping to settle their differences in 'The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.'

Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.