ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man who led law enforcement on a car chase from Sacramento to Elk Grove barricaded himself in a home Wednesday night, police said.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the scene was in the area of Ammolite Way near Tusk Way. As of 11:15 p.m., authorities were still on the scene attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully.
Police said the man was seen running into a home on Ammolite Way and a perimeter was set up around the home.
No further information has been released at this time.