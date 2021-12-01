TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say the suspect wanted in an apparent case of road rage that ended with a person unconscious is a professional boxer from Turlock.

Cops say Nathan “The Tank” Sharp used his fists to settle a score in a road rage incident in November that left his alleged victim knocked unconscious and with a broken jaw.

Turlock police posted pictures of Sharp on their Facebook page asking the public to help them track Sharp down. Police identified Sharp as the man who knocked out a victim in a Geer Road parking lot last month following a road rage dispute. The incident happened back on the night of Nov. 16.

Spurgeon Harper lives in Turlock and saw the police bulletin that included a warning asking the public not to approach Sharp and to contact local authorities.

“Road rage, it shouldn’t have to come to blows,” Harper said. “But if you’re a professional boxer, you know better. If you go through that training, and you’re not that disciplined to avoid road rage, then why are you boxing? It’s a shame.”

CBS13 has learned as recently as Monday, Sharp was in the boxing gym at the Modesto Salvation Army Red Shield Community Center, where he first learned to box as an amateur and continues to train as a pro.

His most recent professional fight, according to BoxRec.com, was a loss on Jan. 30, 2021, to Atif Oberlton at the Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles. He has a career record of 4-3. His coach would not talk on camera.

Now, cops say Sharp threw a knock-out punch in a road rage dispute. It’s a fight out of the ring that could land him in jail. Police say the victim in this case was facing potential life-threatening injuries. He is now recovering.

Turlock police say Sharp’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he is known to frequent the Modesto, Turlock and Merced areas.