NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An attorney for the North Highlands family killed in a wrong-way crash in the Sierra says their home was burglarized.
Chelsea Monahan, the family attorney, said this happened just days after the Montano family — Antonio, Brittney and two of their children, 9 and 5 — died in the crash on I-80.
The sole survivor of the wreck was their 4-year-old son.
The alleged wrong-way driver, 32-year-old Antelope resident Michael Kelley, is now facing charges of murder and driving under the influence.
On Wednesday, the Nevada County District Attorney's office announced it has filed charges of four counts of murder against Kelley. Read the full criminal complaint here.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not commenting on the burglary.