By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found in Roseville on Wednesday.

Roseville police say the package was found near Washington Boulevard and Fidelity Way.

No details about the package, including why it was deemed suspicious, have been released at this point in the investigation.

Both directions of Washington Boulevard are now blocked Roseville Parkway to Blue Oaks Boulevard.