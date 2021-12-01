ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found in Roseville on Wednesday.
Roseville PD is currently investigating a suspicious package located at Washington Blvd and Fidelity Way. All lanes on Washington Blvd are closed in both directions from Roseville Parkway to Blue Oaks. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/wIfMG5jWFb
— Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) December 1, 2021
Roseville police say the package was found near Washington Boulevard and Fidelity Way.
No details about the package, including why it was deemed suspicious, have been released at this point in the investigation.
Both directions of Washington Boulevard are now blocked Roseville Parkway to Blue Oaks Boulevard.