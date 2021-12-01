DAVIS (CBS13) — Students trying to apply to University of California and California State University schools are getting a bit of relief.
The deadline for applications was 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, but widespread computer issues hit both the UC and CSU systems – promoting officials to extended that deadline.READ MORE: Coyote Likely Behind ‘Suspicious’ Animal Deaths In Citrus Heights, Police Say
UC applications are now due at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: North Highland Family's Home Hit By Thieves After 4 Die In Wrong-Way Crash In Sierra
CSU applications have also been extended to midnight tonight at Cal Poly, Fullerton, and Long Beach.
Sacramento State University has a Dec. 15 deadline. Several other CSU schools have also now made their deadline Dec. 15.MORE NEWS: Family Remembers Woman Killed In Collision Involving Sacramento Metro Fire Ambulance
Officials say the computer issues were likely from the rush of students trying to submit their applications by the original deadline.