DAVIS (CBS13) — A crash along Interstate 80 in Davis has left a one-year-old child dead early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway near the Richards Boulevard offramp.
READ MORE: Student In Custody After Report Of Weapon On Campus At Marysville High School
CHP investigating crash on EB80 prior to Richards. One confirmed fatality! Two others transported to hospital. 80 completely blocked thru Davis. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @at_clausen @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/EsaMlMl3UX
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) December 2, 2021
California Highway Patrol says a sedan, for an unknown reason, crashed into the center divide and came to rest back in the roadway. This then set off a chain reaction where two other collisions took place.
Both a box truck and a pickup truck were involved, but it’s unclear which vehicle struck the sedan first.
Officers say the one-year-old child in the sedan was ejected at some point in one of the crashes. The child has been pronounced dead, CHP says.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody Hours After Barricading Himself In Elk Grove Home After Car Chase
Two other people who were in the sedan have been taken to the hospital with major injuries. The box truck driver was not hurt, while the pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Other drivers reported that it was foggy in the area at the time of the crash.
All lanes were blocked along eastbound I-80 due to the crash and investigation. A SigAlert was issued and traffic was diverted to northbound Highway 113.
MORE NEWS: Now-Former Manteca Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Inappropriate Communication With A Minor
Interstate 80 eastbound at Old Davis Road is shutdown for a fatal traffic collision. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1rjWfbu6sT
— CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) December 2, 2021
The lanes reopened a little after 8:30 a.m. Drivers should still expect residual delays through the morning.