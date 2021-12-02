LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after a plane crash on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office first reported the crash a little before noon. The plane was believed to be in or near the water near South Lakeport.
First responders soon found the plane along the shoreline in the South Lakeport area.
The aircraft operator was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Exactly what kind of plane was involved in the incident is unclear.
An active investigation is still underway.