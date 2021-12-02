CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
DAVIS

DAVIS (CBS13) — A crash along Interstate 80 in Davis has left one person dead and two others hurt.

The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway near the Richards Boulevard offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles appear to have been involved. Debris was strewn about the roadway after the crash.

California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash.

All lanes remain blocked along eastbound I-80 due to the crash and investigation. A SigAlert has been issued and traffic is being diverted to northbound Highway 113.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.