ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man who led law enforcement on a car chase from Sacramento to Elk Grove Wednesday night remains barricaded in a home, police say.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the scene was in the area of Ammolite Way near Tusk Way. Authorities were still on the scene attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully as of early Thursday morning.
Police say they have made several attempts to communicate with the suspect but have gotten no response. A SWAT team remains at the scene.
Police said the man was seen running into a home on Ammolite Way and a perimeter was set up around the home.
No further information has been released at this time.