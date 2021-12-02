ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man who led law enforcement on a car chase from Sacramento to Elk Grove Wednesday night and then barricaded himself in a home is now in custody, police say.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the scene was in the area of Ammolite Way near Tusk Way. Authorities were attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully as of early Thursday morning.
READ MORE: Student In Custody After Report Of Weapon On Campus At Marysville High School
Update- While SWAT was searching the house, we received several calls of a person going through backyards eastbound on Ammolite. The suspect was located not far from the area and taken into custody.
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 2, 2021
Officers made several attempts to communicate with the suspect but got no response.
A SWAT team responded and then started searching the house.READ MORE: 1-Year-Old Child Dies After Crash On EB I-80 In Davis
Then, around 8:30 a.m. while the SWAT team was searching, police say they got a report about someone going through backyards in the area of Ammolite Way.
The suspect was then located near the area and taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Now-Former Manteca Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Inappropriate Communication With A Minor
Police have not released the name of the suspect.