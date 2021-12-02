FOLSOM (CBS13) – Three weeks behind schedule but the Folsom ice skating rink opened with all excitement expected.

“I like it. I notice the lights and I really like those,” said 9-year-old Paisley Zachariah.

The opening couldn’t have come soon enough for a community that’s been eagerly anticipating a longtime tradition. But vandals and thieves nearly shut the ice skating rink down this year. Surveillance video shows 18 individuals on 11 occasions over four days vandalizing the rink. The damage cost more than $60,000.

“It’s just sickening, they’re probably coming from the bars. They’re out there pretending like they’re skating out there and they have no idea how fragile the floor is,” said COO and rink designer Brian Jackson.

All eyes have been on the rink since it was expected to open November 11. The Bayside Church Folsom kept changing its youth trip.

“We just had to keep moving the date oh we think the ice is going to be done on this date and then we’d tell everybody and they’re like, ‘oh!’ and then here we are,” said pastor Brian Hopkins.

“That’s horrible, I feel so sad about that,” said Zachariah.

But the wait proved well worth it as the sounds of community filled the rink once again.

“Oh it’s a huge burden lifted off of us because getting open is our whole goal. To see the smiling faces. I mean, this is actually a labor of love,” said Jackson.

Jackson is hoping donations will help them reopen next year.